Cirrus Logic’s (CRUS) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $276,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $274,878.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,175 shares of company stock valued at $670,092. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000,000 after buying an additional 177,692 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,328,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after buying an additional 657,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,916,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,619,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,916,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

