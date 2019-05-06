Christopher J. Senner Sells 36,261 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 36,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $750,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EXEL opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Exelixis had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $215.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,640,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,978.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,347 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,370,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 451.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,617 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,191,000 after acquiring an additional 907,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. ValuEngine lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

