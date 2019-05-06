Chiasma (CHMA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

CHMA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.84 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.95.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 51.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 20.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 97,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 324,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 97,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

