Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Chevron by 157.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,905,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,219 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,104,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 179,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,753,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,070,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $117.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $596,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $596,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

