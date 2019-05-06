CGI (GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at National Bank Financial

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$102.95.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$96.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion and a PE ratio of 24.54. CGI has a 52-week low of C$61.73 and a 52-week high of C$77.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

