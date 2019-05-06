Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $19.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of CLDX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,225. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.13.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.25. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,585.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,343,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,122,912 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 348,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 162,301 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 287,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 223,231 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, currently being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in multiple types of solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-301, a dendritic cell growth factor; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody targeting CD27 designed to enhance a patient's immune response.

