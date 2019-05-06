Carnival (CUK) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Carnival (NYSE:CUK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Carnival has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $324,842.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stein Kruse sold 32,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,835,864.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,555. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Carnival by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carnival by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

