CarGurus Inc (CARG) CEO Sells $4,682,151.28 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $4,682,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $4,773,727.96.

On Thursday, April 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $4,830,082.84.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $4,707,980.60.

On Monday, March 11th, Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $5,094,306.80.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $4,664,540.38.

On Monday, March 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $4,652,799.78.

On Monday, February 11th, Langley Steinert sold 71,753 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $2,797,649.47.

On Thursday, February 7th, Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $7,250,407.53.

On Monday, February 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $4,992,103.12.

CarGurus stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $126.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,532,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in CarGurus by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,312,000 after purchasing an additional 759,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,312,000 after purchasing an additional 759,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,846,000 after purchasing an additional 651,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $15,947,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

