Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,883,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $45.98 and a one year high of $62.68.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

