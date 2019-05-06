Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 2,401 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,456,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,775,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,263,000 after buying an additional 147,581 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,648,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 689,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,015,000 after buying an additional 564,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 671,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $108.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $108.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

