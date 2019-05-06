Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00. The stock traded as low as C$12.65 and last traded at C$12.75, with a volume of 179283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.03.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CFP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canfor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Get Canfor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59.

WARNING: “Canfor (CFP) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/canfor-cfp-reaches-new-52-week-low-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 1.95000014059121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.