Canadian Tire (CTC.A) Given a C$158.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$158.00 target price on Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded Canadian Tire from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$193.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$178.80.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$154.57 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$140.60 and a one year high of C$180.21. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

