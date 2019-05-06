Calix Inc (CALX) Stake Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Calix were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Calix by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALX opened at $7.15 on Monday. Calix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 12,500 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 122,500 shares of company stock worth $924,800 in the last 90 days. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

