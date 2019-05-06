Cabot (CBT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.38. Cabot also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.05-4.30 EPS.

CBT stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.19. 581,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. Cabot has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.50 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.80.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

