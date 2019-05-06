C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Price Target Cut to $88.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $102.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $77.72 and a 1-year high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.21%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,277.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,857,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,328 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

