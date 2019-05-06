Busey Wealth Management Has $17.99 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.6% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Mastercard by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,302,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,530 shares of company stock valued at $93,705,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $247.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

NYSE:MA opened at $247.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $254.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $257.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Busey Wealth Management Has $17.99 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/busey-wealth-management-has-17-99-million-stake-in-mastercard-inc-ma.html.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.