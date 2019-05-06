Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLDR. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 43.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,338.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

