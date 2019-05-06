Buckle Inc Shares Fall 2.9% Following Same Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales rose 0.5% during the month of April. Buckle’s stock dropped by 2.9% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BKE opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.47. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.55 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.80%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Buckle will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,332,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Buckle by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 241,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Buckle by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,120,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,939,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,120,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,939,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 259,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 163,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

