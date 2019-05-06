Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7,194.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,345,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $288,462,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 50.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,060,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,268 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,345,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,573,000 after acquiring an additional 898,122 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $86.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,704,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,329,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $4,242,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 441,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,428,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,912 shares of company stock worth $13,389,571. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

