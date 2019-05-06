Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,358 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $122.43.

About Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

