Brokerages Set Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) PT at $50.17

Shares of Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SNHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Sun Hydraulics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on Sun Hydraulics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $123,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $865,025. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Hydraulics in the first quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sun Hydraulics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Hydraulics in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in Sun Hydraulics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNHY traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sun Hydraulics has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sun Hydraulics’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Hydraulics will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation, doing business as Helios Technologies, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

