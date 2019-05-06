Brokerages Set Safran SA (SAF) Target Price at $127.55

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €127.55 ($148.31).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €121.50 ($141.28) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €126.00 ($146.51) on Friday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

