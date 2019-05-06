Brokerages Expect Insulet Co. (PODD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. Insulet posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.66 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Insulet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,634. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,954.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insulet has a 1 year low of $70.80 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.99.

In other Insulet news, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 27,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $2,571,626.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Colleran sold 7,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $701,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,140,640. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

