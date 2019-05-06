Brokerages Anticipate Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) to Announce ($0.02) EPS

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Town Sports International an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CLUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Town Sports International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLUB traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 2,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,695. Town Sports International has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. Town Sports International had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Town Sports International news, CEO Patrick Walsh bought 125,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $446,689.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,366.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp bought 247,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $897,379.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 452,002 shares of company stock worth $1,695,011 and sold 99,543 shares worth $545,305. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Town Sports International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Town Sports International by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Town Sports International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Town Sports International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

