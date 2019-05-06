Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce $750,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $10.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $5.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.18 million, with estimates ranging from $3.03 million to $111.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 588.10% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $285.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.09.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 1,481,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $7,126,702.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,260,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 204,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase IIb clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase III clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; Phase IIb clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase II/III clinical study in liposarcoma; Phase III clinical trial in endometrial cancer; and Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

