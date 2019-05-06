Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,573,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,489,000 after purchasing an additional 999,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,576,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,547,000 after purchasing an additional 954,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,303,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,456,000 after purchasing an additional 180,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $797,038,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-shares-bought-by-wedbush-securities-inc.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.