Brinker Capital Inc. Has $372,000 Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 451.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $83.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $86.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.72 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

In other Omnicell news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 65,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $4,155,316.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 8,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $666,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,916 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

