Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 3,468 Shares of Canon Inc (CAJ)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Canon by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Canon by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 654,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 390,562 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Canon by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 627,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Canon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 260,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in Canon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 214,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. Canon Inc has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

Several analysts recently commented on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

