Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on Briggs & Stratton and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE BGG opened at $12.54 on Friday. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Briggs & Stratton had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,672,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,039,000 after buying an additional 1,122,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the fourth quarter valued at $8,809,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the fourth quarter valued at $7,678,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 100.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 259.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 163,787 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

