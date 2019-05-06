Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $550,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 12,091.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309,348 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16,590.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,152,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $232,262,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cummins by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,460,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Cummins by 1,826.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 600,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after acquiring an additional 569,797 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $63,500.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,316 shares of company stock worth $364,321. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $169.19 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $169.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.16.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

