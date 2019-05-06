Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,216,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,423% from the previous session’s volume of 94,435 shares.The stock last traded at $6.18 and had previously closed at $5.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 127.66% and a negative net margin of 98.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 1.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

