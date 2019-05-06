BP (BP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 635 at Societe Generale

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective lowered by Societe Generale from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 635 ($8.30) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 650.88 ($8.50).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 548.10 ($7.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £309.72 ($404.70).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.