Boyar Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,671 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises 1.7% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SMG shares. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $92.89 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 53.15% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/boyar-asset-management-inc-buys-1671-shares-of-scotts-miracle-gro-co-smg.html.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.