Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 21,969.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145,567 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 33,492,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,801,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,909 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,521,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,847,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,802,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,951,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $629,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $376.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total transaction of $873,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,690 shares of company stock valued at $18,420,480. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boeing from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/boeing-co-ba-shares-sold-by-chilton-capital-management-llc.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.