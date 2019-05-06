BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 5,310 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4,934.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,816,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $80,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,657.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $209,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,707 shares of company stock worth $3,385,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

WBS opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $69.63.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.46 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

