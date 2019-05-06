BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Price Target to C$4.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Friday, April 5th. CSFB raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.76 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.67.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$2.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.15. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$4.16.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.