BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ecolab (ECL) Price Target to $180.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.27.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $186.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,027 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total value of $521,431.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,919.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $6,289,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,458 shares of company stock worth $52,489,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ecolab by 14,455.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.