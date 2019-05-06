BMC Stock (BMCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMCH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of BMCH traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $22.90. 622,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $825.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.04 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $92,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $363,300. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter worth $25,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BMC Stock (BMCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.