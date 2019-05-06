BlueCoin (BLU) Achieves Market Cap of $232,435.00

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. BlueCoin has a total market cap of $232,435.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.02098757 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007463 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000254 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005051 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000635 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BlueCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

