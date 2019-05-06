BlackRock Inc. Has $169,000 Position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,566 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 172,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMED opened at $0.89 on Monday. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 million. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. Equities analysts predict that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncomed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. It is developing Navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with second-line metastatic colorectal cancer, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

