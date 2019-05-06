BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,920 Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,892,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 118,958 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 77.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 41,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,126,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 463,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $2.19 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.12.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,920 Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/blackrock-inc-acquires-shares-of-47920-silvercorp-metals-inc-svm.html.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.