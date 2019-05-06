Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 314,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

