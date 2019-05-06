Black Diamond Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $159.74 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $166.03.

