BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) CEO Sells $1,375,030.16 in Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 48,622 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $1,375,030.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.23. 376,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,181. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nomura lowered their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) CEO Sells $1,375,030.16 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/bjs-wholesale-club-holdings-inc-bj-ceo-sells-1375030-16-in-stock.html.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.