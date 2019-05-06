Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Buys 173 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,208,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $135.05 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $107.34 and a 12-month high of $135.42.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

