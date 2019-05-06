Biegel & Waller LLC Sells 20,388 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Biegel & Waller LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 76.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Biegel & Waller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Biegel & Waller LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $179.00 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $179.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

