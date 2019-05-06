BidaskClub Upgrades Incyte (INCY) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Incyte from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Incyte from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.32.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.06 on Friday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.29. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $497.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $866,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in Incyte by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 239,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

