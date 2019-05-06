BidaskClub Upgrades Incyte (INCY) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Incyte from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Incyte from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.32.
NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.06 on Friday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.22.
In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $866,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in Incyte by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 239,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
