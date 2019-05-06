BidaskClub Upgrades Atlantica Yield (AY) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.50 to $25.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $20.69 on Friday. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.