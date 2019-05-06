BidaskClub Lowers Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $9.80 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.58.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $63,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $50,279.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,731 shares of company stock valued at $855,719. 9.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $16,985,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,376,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,910,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,289,000 after purchasing an additional 639,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,910,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,289,000 after purchasing an additional 639,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,920,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

