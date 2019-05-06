BidaskClub Downgrades Sanmina (SANM) to Sell

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. 4,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,652. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $49,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,307.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 6,052 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $196,205.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,126 shares of company stock worth $7,654,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 105,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
