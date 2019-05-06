BidaskClub Downgrades Sanmina (SANM) to Sell

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. 4,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,652. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $49,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,307.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 6,052 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $196,205.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,126 shares of company stock worth $7,654,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 105,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

